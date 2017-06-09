Muskegon Co. Boys and Girls Club offers free camp days

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids in Muskegon County have the chance to keep themselves busy this summer.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore, the city of Muskegon and local school districts are offering free day camps for kids ages 6 to 18. It starts on Tuesday and will run through Aug. 18. There will also be free breakfast and lunch every day.

The Muskegon Summer Parks Programs are being offered at the following locations:

Seyferth Park, located at 2250 W. Sherman Avenue

Reese Park, located at 1345 E. Forest Avenue

Smith Ryerson Park, located at 650 Wood Street

At the BGCML’s Muskegon Heights location, there will be free teen day camps with summer brain gain, recreation and character development activities for middle and high school students.

“Just being there for the kids and being able to be there in a positive light has made all the difference. It increases confidence and that goes so far for the kids, and just letting the kids know they can do it, I mean, that is second to none,” said Dakota Crow with Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore.

Organizers are anticipating 400 to 450 kids per day for the camps.

If you want to enroll or find out more information, call the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore at 231.375.5576 or email or online.

