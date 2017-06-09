No Michigan fishing license? No problem, for this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No fishing license? No problem — for this weekend, anyway.

Michigan is holding its annual “free fishing weekend” Saturday and Sunday to promote the many angling opportunities offered by the state’s lakes and streams.

You’ll still need to observe other fishing regulations.

The Department of Natural Resources says a number of activities have been organized around the state to celebrate the weekend.

A “Fish `N Float” event Saturday at Stuart’s Landing in Calhoun County will include youth fishing and casting contests, root beer floats and more.

Also Saturday, the DNR’s Cheboygan field office is hosting a youth fishing tournament and Genesee County’s Kids Fishing Club is offering lessons.

Lake Linden-Hubbell Sportsmen’s Club Rice Lake Fishing Derby in Houghton County is scheduled for Sunday.

For information about other events, visit the DNR’s free fishing event page.

