Photos: Food trucks fill Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids
Customers line up to dine from food trucks lining Grand Rapids' Downtown Market (left) and Rosa Parks Circle (right).

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is here and so is the return of food trucks to Grand Rapids.

Every Thursday in downtown Grand Rapids, food trucks will line the streets at noon for Relax at Rosa.

Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market held the first of three Food Trucks With A Twist events on June 7. The food trucks will return to Downtown Market on July 5 and Aug. 2.

