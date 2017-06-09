Prison for man in Battle Creek rape kit case

Related Coverage AG forms teams in 2 W. MI counties to investigate rape kit cases

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is heading to prison after a push by authorities to prosecute in unsolved rape kit cases in West Michigan.

David Robert Hull was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison on Friday.

It comes after the assistant attorney general who investigated untested rap kites in Calhoun County was able to connect Hull to a 2013 sexual assault in Battle Creek. Hull, a previously convicted sex offender, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct earlier this year.

It’s another prosecution in unsolved sexual assaults after Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced in early 2016 that there were nearly 1,800 untested rape kits in the state.

