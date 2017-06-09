Wyoming police searching for missing girl

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Adrianna Nicole Anderson was last seen getting off a school bus around 12 p.m. Friday near Longstreet Avenue SW and Cricklewood SW, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release. Police say it’s possible that Anderson then went to Burton Middle School in Grand Rapids.

She is described as 4-foot-5 and 110 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She also had a leopard print backpack.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300, 911 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

