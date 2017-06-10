BCPD: Man killed when struck by car in Bedford Twp.

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say a man was killed when he was struck by a car early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near Robinwood Avenue in Bedford Township.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and say he was on his way home from work at the time of the crash. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash, police say.

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Michigan Avenue is shut down at Duane Avenue while police investigate.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak from 5-7:30 a.m. for the latest information.

