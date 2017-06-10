Deputies: Man falls asleep behind wheel, crashes into home

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies say a man is in custody after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his truck and crashed into a home.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 66000 block of County Road 388 in Geneva Township.

Deputies say the driver, a 56-year-old Geneva Township man, was intoxicated and fell asleep behind the wheel of his pickup truck as he passed his own home. He drove through a stop sign and intersection, left the roadway and crashed into a home. Deputies say he tried to flee the scene, but was arrested.

The elderly home owners were not injured in the crash.

Deputies say the driver was lodged in the Van Buren County Jail on a charge of operating while intoxicated.

