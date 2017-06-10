Griffins face Crunch in Game 5 tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are hoping to win Game 5 on Saturday and clench their second Calder Cup.

If the Griffins beat the Crunch in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals at Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, they will return home to Grand Rapids with their second Calder Cup.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

>>Listen to the game on ESPN 96.1, with color commentary from 24 Hour News 8’s Larry Figurski

After Friday’s win in Syracuse, the Griffins lead the series 3-1.

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 6 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for a pre-game report from Larry Figurski in Syracuse. Then tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for game highlights and a post-game report.

If the Crunch win on Saturday, Game 6 of the best-of-seven series will head back to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

