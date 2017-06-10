GRPD: 1 killed in downtown shooting; no arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Sheldon Boulevard SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The victim was shot in the middle of the street and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities say they know the identity of the suspect, but do not have him in custody at this time.

Family members who were at the scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the victim was paralyzed and used a wheelchair.

Victim's wheelchair on scene of deadly downtown Grand Rapids shooting. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/me1r8F1D60 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) June 10, 2017

Grand Rapids police are still on scene near Oakes Street and Sheldon Boulevard investigating and speaking to witnesses.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest and tune in 24 Hour News 8 at 6 p.m. for a full report.

