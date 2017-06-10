GRPD: 4 cut by box cutter in fight; suspects at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say four people were injured in a fight early Saturday morning, and the suspects are still at large.

It happened at 2:12 a.m. in the 700 block of Neland Avenue Southeast.

Police say details are limited, but four people were cut with a box cutter in what they call a “multi-domestic situation.” The victims injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities say no one is in custody, and they do not know how many suspects were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

