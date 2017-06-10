Lori’s Voice prepares for biggest fundraiser yet





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The nonprofit Lori’s Voice has gained more and more notoriety lately for their efforts to help children with disabilities.

In February, they teamed up with Clock Mobility in Grand Rapids to give the Dean family a wheelchair-accessible van. Their son, Tommy, has cerebral palsy.

Lori Hastings and her husband, Dave, started the organization as a way to help kids with neuromuscular and degenerative diseases be as able-bodied as possible. Their funds pay for equipment at no cost to families, as well as provide education resources.

On Sat. June 17, they’ll host Lori’s Voice Walk for the Challenged at Berlin Raceway in Marne.

The Hastings rely solely on generous donors for their cause. They hope to see thousands on Saturday for their event.

==Above: Lori and Dave Hastings stopped by Daybreak Saturday, June 10 to talk about the fundraiser. Click on the video to watch that interview.

