Man, 21, killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor police are investigating after they say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the River Terrance Apartments located at 200 River Terrace Drive, according to a Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are not releasing his name until his family has been notified.

Investigators are following several leads, but no arrests have been made.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800.342.7867.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

