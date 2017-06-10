WOOD TV8 awarded 3 Emmys

DETROIT (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 took home three Emmy Awards Saturday night, including Brian Sterling who received news anchor of the year.
Brian Sterling is the co-anchor of 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m., 24 Hour News 8 at 6 p.m., 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m.
24 Hour News 8’s Larry Figurski and former photojournalist Evan Linnert received the Emmy for health/science news feature for their “#ImWithCraig.”
Promotions producer Matt Ferguson received an Emmy for his image for WOOD TV8’s coverage of the 2016 election.
The 39th Emmy Awards were held at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit.