1 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and two other were seriously injured following a three-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cork Street and S. Burdick Street.

Investigators believe a northbound vehicle on Burdick Street went through a red light, hitting two cars.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital with critical and serious injuries, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

