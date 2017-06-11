Deputies investigate after man drowns at Holland State Park

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man drowned at Holland State Park Saturday evening.

Deputies were called to the park at 6:34 p.m. after a man was found floating face-down in the water, about 10 feet from the shore. Bystanders pulled the man out of the water and began performing CPR until rescue units arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. Deputies are not releasing his name pending family notification, but say he’s a 27-year-old man from Lansing.

Deputies say at the time of the incident, waves were 1-2 feet high and water temperatures were 60 degrees. Yellow flags were flying at the park.

The incident is under investigation.

