Deputies searching for woman in St. Joseph Co. lake

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say the search for a woman who fell off a boat on Clear Lake in St. Joseph County is now a recovery effort.

Authorities were called to the lake in Fabius Township at 5:33 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say the 23-year-old woman was with a group of people on a pontoon boat about 100 yards offshore. At some point, the group noticed the woman was no longer on the boat. It is unclear how she ended up in the water, deputies say.

Crews searched in 15-20 feet of water for hours before calling off the search Saturday night. Deputies say the search will resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

