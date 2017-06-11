Slain wife’s dad: Suspect ‘doesn’t deserve to walk free’

Related Coverage Man allegedly fatally shot wife, set house on fire





BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A violent morning near Hastings left a woman dead, a man shot in the neck and a house destroyed in Barry County.

The woman, 26-year-old Cheyenne Bowling was shot and killed allegedly at the hand of her own husband, Ralph Bowling. He allegedly also shot 31-year-old Nathan Farrell in the neck.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Bird Road in Baltimore Township.

After the shooting, investigators say Ralph Bowling then allegedly burned down his house. He later turned himself in to authorities.

24 Hour News 8 spoke with Cheyenne Bowling’s father who says he didn’t approve of the relationship in the first place.

“I don’t want him to ever walk free again,” Cheyenne Bowling’s father, Dan Fighter said.

Fighter is beside himself.

“He took away something from me that nothing on this planet can give back. I hope, and I’m sure that our system will hand it back to him,” Fighter said.

Fighter says he saw the signs of a relationship gone sour early on when Cheyenne and Ralph were first together.

“He wouldn’t help with the baby. He wouldn’t help with the household chores. He just wanted to sit down, grab a cigarette and play video games. That was very stressful for her. She didn’t grow up that way,” Fighter said.

Fighter says he raised her until she was a young adult and warned her that Ralph bowling was bad news but she married him, and had a son with him. But things eventually turned south.

Cheyenne Bowling’s father says they were having a lot of problems. They were separated and she was living with her mother at the time of the shooting.

Fighter says Ralph Bowling was stalking her and emotionally abusive out of jealousy. He speculated about a motive.

“She wasn’t seeing anybody seriously and that is why I think her husband thought she was. Of course, he is going to accuse her of it, and that’s why he shot them both,” Fighter said.

After the shooting, police said Ralph Bowling lit his own house on fire — the house friends say he shared at one point with Cheyenne Bowling.

“I don’t want him to ever walk free again. And I will be at whatever parole hearing, probation hearing, whatever you call it. When he is in prison and he comes up for parole, I’ll be there. As long as I’m alive, I’m going to stop him because he took my daughter away,” Fighter said.

