4 weekend deaths put spotlight on Michigan drowning dangers

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — At least four people died in Michigan lakes over the weekend.

Police say a 27-year-old Lansing man was found floating face-down Saturday night in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. Yellow flags were flying at the time, a warning to swimmers that the water could be risky.

Across the state in Wayne County, a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake.

Alison Kunz, 24, of Saline disappeared while swimming at Clear Lake in St. Joseph County, 40 miles south of Kalamazoo.

In northern Michigan, authorities are looking for the body of a man in Lake Margrethe in Crawford County.

New numbers from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue project show more people are drowning in the Great Lakes each year. Last year, 99 people lost their lives; this year, we’ve already lost 27 people.

