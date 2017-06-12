A beach in Detroit? Grant awarded to make it happen

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation says 33 projects across the U.S. will share $5 million as winners of the Knight Cities Challenge.

Winners announced Monday include five projects each in Detroit and Philadelphia as well as efforts in Miami and more than a dozen other communities. Projects seek to help attract and keep residents, expand economic opportunities and create a culture of civic engagement.

In Detroit, $225,000 will go toward creating an urban beach along the Detroit River; $150,000 to train minority groups in real estate; $205,000 for creating pop-up city planning offices to involve residents in neighborhood design and planning work; $129,400 toward the Slow Roll Detroit cycling event; and $101,000 for sending citizenship kits to Detroit residents who have turned 18, becoming eligible to vote.

Other communities include Aberdeen, South Dakota; Akron, Ohio; Biloxi, Mississippi; Bradenton, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Duluth, Minnesota; Gary, Indiana; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Lexington, Kentucky; Macon, Georgia; San Jose, California; and Wichita, Kansas.

—-

Online:

Knight Cities Challenge winners

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

