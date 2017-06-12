Caledonia woman, 18, hit and killed by pickup truck

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from Caledonia is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck in Montcalm County.

It happened around 8:54 p.m. Sunday on East Holland Lake Road east of South Staines Road in Evergreen Township.

Michigan State Police say the 18-year-old woman was hit by a 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Sheridan.

She was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where she died.

The circumstances leading up to the crash is unclear. MSP says alcohol, speed and weather conditions are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Troopers are withholding the pedestrian’s name at the request of her relatives.

