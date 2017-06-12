New rules for catching lake trout, splake on Lake Michigan

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — New rules have taken effect for pursuing lake trout and splake in Lake Michigan and portions of Lake Huron.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission approved the revisions this week in Houghton.

In the Lake Michigan lake trout management units of MM 1 through MM 4, lake trout and splake will be managed under a new minimum size limit of 15 inches. The maximum size limit regulation was removed.

In the Lake Michigan lake trout management units of MM 6 through MM 8, the lake trout and splake possession season was changed to open all year. The same change was made for the Lake Huron lake trout management units of MH 3 through MH 6.

The online version of the 2016-2017 Michigan Fishing Guide is available now.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

