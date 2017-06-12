Fire guts Byron Center home; heat hampers firefighters





BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Neighbors are being credited with waking up and alerting a man and woman to the fire that gutted their Byron Center home.

A neighbor was also the one to call in the fire around 2:45 a.m. It happened in a trailer in the area of 84th Street and Sunny Lane SW, several blocks west of Byron Center Avenue in downtown Byron Center.

Investigators believe the fire started on the front right side of the home, near its door. The flames had spread to the interior of the home by the time the Byron Township Fire Department arrived.

“A lot of the fire was above the ceiling, between the ceiling and roof area. And we’re just having trouble getting access to that, as well as, with temperatures the way they are, guys are tiring out quickly so we’re trying to rotate crews through as quickly as we can,” said Lt. Bryan Looman of the Byron Township Fire Department.

The fire also weakened the floor so crews had to fight the bulk of it from outside, according to Looman. Crews from Dorr and Cutlerville’s fire departments also responded.

Crews were putting out hot spots around 4:30 a.m.; they cleared the scene about an hour later.

Firefighters say they’ll probably return to the scene later Monday to ensure the fire remains out. The American Red Cross will also be responding to help the homeowners find alternative shelter.

The home is considered a total loss.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

