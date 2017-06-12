Heat wave holds on in West Michigan





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Want a break from the heat? You’ll have to wait.

The hottest temperatures of 2017 so far will continue Monday. Highs are expected around 90 degrees – which would be the second consecutive day we hit the 90-degree mark in Grand Rapids.

A cold front will stall out across Southern Lower Michigan Monday night, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms that will occasionally move through West Michigan.

With more clouds expected along with periodic thunderstorms, it may be difficult to hit 90 degrees midweek. West Michigan will still remain very warm and humid, though.

If you’re looking to beat the heat, here are some tips to stay cool:

Keep yourself well hydrated by drinking more water. Stay away from alcohol, as it will dehydrate you.

If you enjoy exercising, try to plan your workout when temperatures for early morning and towards sunset, when temperatures are not at their hottest.

When outside, wear lighter clothing that does not absorb heat as much as darker colors.

If you do not have air conditioning, take advantage of other places with air conditioning, like grocery stores, movie theaters or malls.

Visit a local pool or splash pad. Grand Rapids opened its city pools and water playgrounds Friday.

and water playgrounds Friday. Visit the lakeshore. Lake Michigan beach temperatures this time of year can run as much as 20 degrees cooler; water temperatures are still hovering near 60 degrees.

The weather pattern will change this weekend as cooler temperatures arrive. It appears they will stick around, with some days expected even cooler than average into mid-month. So if you are not a big fan of the heat, just be patient.

Forecast high temperatures this week. A national map shows the 8-14 temperature outlook. (June 12, 2017)

—-

Inside woodtv.com:

Lake Michigan Beach and Boating conditions

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

