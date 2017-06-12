Kent County Youth Fair moving to new location

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than 80 years, the Kent County Youth Fair is about to get a new home — but it’s not moving too far.

The county fair is making the move to Deer Run Golf Club in Lowell after signing a purchase agreement to buy the 140-acre property.

Area foundations, as well as a $2.5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, are helping to fund the purchase.

The Kent County Youth Fair, which has been located at 225 South Hudson St. SE in Lowell since 1934, will move approximately five miles south to the golf club at 13955 Cascade Road SE.

The fair draws about 50,000 visitors for the past three years, up from 35,000 visitors in 2013, and needed more space.

Kent County Youth Fair manager says the current site only has 19 usable acres of land and it all sits on a flood plain, which has caused problems in the past.

Deer Run Golf Club will remain open until the spring of 2019. As long as the current plan stays on track, the Kent County Youth Fair will be held in the new location in 2020.

For more information on the relocation plan, visit kcyf.org or call 616.897.6050.

