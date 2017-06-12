Man accused of murdering wife held on $1M bond

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who allegedly murdered his estranged wife and shot and wounded another man was formally charged Monday afternoon.

In a Hastings courtroom, Ralph Bowling was arraigned on charges of open murder, attempted murder, first-degree home invasion and second-degree arson.

Barry County authorities say Bowling went to the home of his in-laws south of Hastings around 2 a.m. Sunday. He allegedly first shot 31-year-old Nathan Farrell of Lake Odessa in the neck. Bowling then allegedly chased his wife, 26-year-old Cheyenne Bowling, from the house and fatally shot her in the driveway.

Bowling then went back to his house and allegedly set it on fire, authorities say. He later turned himself in to authorities.

Bowling’s bond was set at $1 million at arraignment. He was also ordered not to have any contact with his two children, who are minors, or Farrell.

Bowling is expected back in court on June 21 for a probable cause hearing.

If convicted on the murder or attempted murder charge, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. The home invasion and arson charges are both 20-year felonies.

