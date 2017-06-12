Newborn found in car outside Grand Rapids hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man discovered a newborn baby in his car outside Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital Monday morning in Grand Rapids, according to a release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The baby, who appears to be in good health, was found within three days of its birth, the release said.

The newborn was found around 9:45 a.m. by a man who was visiting the hospital, which is located in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood at 200 Jefferson Ave. SE, police said. He had just left the hospital and was returning to his vehicle when he made the discovery.

The baby’s gender was not released. It’s unclear if police have identified its mother.

According to Michigan’s Safe Delivery law, a parent is allowed to legally surrender a newborn baby who is no more than 72 hours old to an employee at a hospital, police station or fire station without criminal consequences. As part of that law, parents can also call 911 to surrender their baby.

24 Hour News 8 is working to get more information on this story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Online:

Michigan Safe Delivery law resources

Safe Delivery Hotline: 866.733.7733

