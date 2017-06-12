Ottawa County 14-year-old shot in head with pellet gun

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – An Ottawa County teen is in critical condition after another teen shot him in the head with a pellet gun, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Shadbleau Drive in the Jenison area, a sheriff’s office release said.

The 14-year-old said he was at home with a 13-year-old friend when the pellet gun went off. The pellet hit the 14-year-old in the head and lodged in his brain, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids where he underwent surgery.

The names of the teens haven’t been released. The sheriff’s office is still investigating and has spoken to the 13-year-old.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 at or Silent Observer by calling 1.877.88.SILENT, texting OCMTIP to 274637 or by visiting mostips.com.

