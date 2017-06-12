Plainfield Twp. Water Dept.: Don’t use sprinklers

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Plainfield Township Water Department is asking residents not to use their sprinklers on Tuesday.

The water plant in Plainfield Township experienced a power outage on Monday evening, according to plant superintendent Dan Petrovich. Even though power is back up, the plant has a limited water supply.

While the plant works to get it supply back to usual levels — which should happen sometime Tuesday — officials are asking people who get their water from the plant not to use their sprinklers.

The plant provides water to Plainfield Township, Alpine Township, parts of Grand Rapids Township and Algoma Township, and part of the city of Walker.

Your regular home water uses, like drinking, washing and cooking, are being not affected.

