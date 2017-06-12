Car, train collide; teen driver airlifted to hospital

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenage girl was very critically injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital after the car she was driving was hit by a train east of Zeeland.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Chicago Drive and 64th Avenue in Zeeland Township, according to Ottawa County Central Dispatch.

Authorities on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the 17-year-old driver, of Zeeland Township, was pulling out of a private driveway with no lights and no gate when the crash happened. While she slowed as she approached the train, she continued into its path.

The teen’s name was not immediately released.

There was no indication that anyone else was hurt.

In September of last year, a Grand Rapids man was injured when a train struck his car in the same area.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information.

