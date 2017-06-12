U-M golfer to play in Meijer LPGA Classic





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic will include some of the biggest golfers in the world — and also one from the University of Michigan.

Megan Kim received one of three sponsorship exemptions handed out to college golfers. She hopes to play a practice round with In Gee Chun, who is No. 5 in the Rolex World Rankings.

“I’m going to try and play a practice round or a couple of holes with her and I’m going to try and pick her brain,” Kim said. “It’s going to be cool. I remember being a little girl and going out to some of their tournaments and trying to get their golf balls and signatures — and now to be playing in the same event as them is incredible.”

Eight of the top 10 players in the world will be in the field of 144 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, including No. 1 Lydia Ko, as will the Classic’s three former champions.

The Classic’s Celebrity Pro-Am is scheduled for Tuesday at Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada. The Pro-Am will be held Wednesday at Blythefield.

Tournament play tees off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

