West Michigan family wins extreme room make-over from Columbo’s Floors to Go

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all dream about being able to make-over a room in our home, but of course, that means saving up to make it happen!

Although, that wasn’t the case for one family in West Michigan… the Garvin’s “WON” a room make-over project from our experts Columbo’s Floors to Go… Check out the transformation in the video above! We were there for the big reveal!

CONTEST DETAILS:

Flooring experts, Columbo’s Floors-To-Go, put out the call for people around West Michigan to enter the Extreme Room Makeover, and a number of residents sent in videos of bathrooms and kitchens that really needed some major TLC!

Viewers were asked to email an up to a 5 minute video. The video included a little about them, their home and which space it is that they would wish to makeover. People who submitted were encouraged to include a few design ideas they may have in mind for this space, to help with the design aspect.

Columbo’s narrowed the finalists down to three, and picked a winner from that.

Columbo’s floors to go

Monday & Thursday, 10am – 7pm Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday, 10am – 5pm Saturday, 10am – 2pm 2243 Port Sheldon – Jenison 616-669-6222 http://www.columbos.com

