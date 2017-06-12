Woodland Mall apologizes for kicking out woman in tank top, shorts

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The outcry on Facebook continues after Woodland Mall security guards reportedly kicked out a customer for wearing shorts and a tank top.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Hannah Pewee said she visited Woodland Mall dressed for the 90 degree weather.

“But apparently, how I was dressed… was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today,” she said.

Pewee said some anonymous person reported her to mall security for inappropriate dress and she was kicked out.

“Never mind that within a one foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me, since it’s NINETY degrees outside. I am so angry right now I’m shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried. All because a stranger didn’t like how I dressed,” she wrote.

In a second post, Pewee thanked people for their support on social media hours after the incident.

“I don’t want to attack the mall, but I definitely think they need to clean up their act. Their clothing policy on their website doesn’t say anything about clothing lengths. If there is such a strict policy, that needs to be *public information*, not something security officers spring on unsuspecting customers,” she wrote.

Pewee’s story was shared more than 5,500 times on Facebook and led to more than 600 comments, some of which were responded to by Woodland Mall.

“We have apologized to Hannah and we apologize to our community. It is never our intention to shame or embarrass anyone. We’re going to make sure that everyone on our team is aware of how to handle situations like this in the future. We dropped the ball on this one,” the mall told one commenter.

A day after the incident, Pewee confirmed on Facebook that a manager from Woodland Mall called and apologized and said they were revising their clothing policy on their website to clarify the guidelines.

