At least 1 killed in fiery crash in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead following a fiery one-vehicle crash in Battle Creek, police say.

The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. at Meachem and Battle Creek avenues, according to Lt. Matt Robinson from the Battle Creek Police Department.

He said the victim died at the scene. It’s unclear if the person died in the crash or from the fire.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

