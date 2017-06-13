At least 1 killed in fiery crash in Battle Creek

Caution tape surrounds the scene of a fiery crash that killed at least one person in Battle Creek. (June 13, 2017)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person is dead following a fiery one-vehicle crash in Battle Creek, police say.

The crash happened at 7:40 a.m. at Meachem and Battle Creek avenues, according to Lt. Matt Robinson from the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police block off the avenue as they work to investigate a fiery crash that killed at least one person in Battle Creek. (June 13, 2017)

He said the victim died at the scene. It’s unclear if the person died in the crash or from the fire.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle.

