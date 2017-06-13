Authorities: Drugs, guns found at Kalamazoo house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they confiscated opioids, meth, marijuana and guns in a drug bust in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, a multiagency drug enforcement task force, says it served a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Princeton Avenue, north of W. Paterson Street, after getting complaints from citizens about drugs and violence in the area.

Inside the home and vehicles parked there, investigators say they found more than 350 doses of the opioid pain reliever fentanyl, an ounce of crystal meth, more than a pound of marijuana and evidence of drug distribution. They also said they found two loaded handguns, one of which had been stolen in Cheboygan.

Two people were arrested at the house. A 29-year-old Benton Harbor man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and meth, being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm and three outstanding warrants. A 28-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth and three outstanding warrants.

A third suspect who was found elsewhere wasn’t arrested, but is expected to face charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug house.

Anyone with a tip about illegal drugs or firearms is asked to call KVET at 269.337.8880 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

