Authorities: Man arrested for murder of boy, 4

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 4-year-old boy south of Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says emergency responders were called to N. Green Meadow Street SE, in the area of Division Avenue and 60th Street in Gaines Township, around 10:45 a.m. on a report that the child wasn’t breathing.

Emergency responders were able to resuscitate the 4-year-old. The boy was then taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he later died.

Later Tuesday, a 25-year-old Gaines Township man was arrested and jailed on murder charges in the case, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the child’s cause of death.

Neither the boy’s name nor the suspect’s name have been released.

