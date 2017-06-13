Defending champ back in W MI for Meijer LPGA Classic





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The LPGA is back in West Michigan.

Tournament play in the Meijer LPGA Classic doesn’t begin until Thursday, but some golfers were already out at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont Tuesday to practice. Among them was Sei Young Kim, who won the Classic last year.

She has an up-and-down year. She has a win and two top 10s, but also some missed cuts.

She’s hoping Blythefield helps bring her game back on point.

“I played really good the last two years. I’m very happy with the win last year,” Kim said. “Also same as the last year, the weather is hard and the driver distance is a little more than last year. So it’s going to be fun.”

Also Tuesday was the Classic’s celebrity pro-am at Egypt Valley Country Club in Ada. It drew plenty of big-name athletes and ESPN personalities, including former Washington Redskins great Joe Theisman.

