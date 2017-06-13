Dining al fresco at Twisted Rooster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year when everything is fresh and new… from our wardrobes to the types of food we are eating. Of course, that means many restaurants are updating their menus with new food and drink items.

Just wait until you see the new offerings at one of our favorites, Twisted Rooster.

Their 7 new signature cocktails are creative, and included with special pricing during Happy Hours. They’re a summer must-try!

>>>Check out the video above to learn more.

The “Commit to the Mitt” food program is expanding with Executive Chef Justin, dedicated to sourcing those great Michigan ingredients.

The “Twisted Rooster” team is also committed to supporting local non-profit organizations. This month, you will want to mark your calendar for Thursday June 22 from 5-8 p.m. Local radio personalities Eric Zane and Jackie Green will be serving up drinks as “Celebrity Bartenders” to benefit Kids Food Basket.

Twisted Rooster is located on the East Beltline, north of I-96 and south of Knapp. Check out their menu on-line at www.twisted-rooster.com

The restaurant has a beautiful outdoor patio, perfect for a date or girls night out.

Oh, and how could we forget? Head out on Tuesday for their “Twisted Tuesday” deals with $5 select cocktails all summer long – from June 13- August 29.

1600 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

