Ex-Covert Twp. officer enters plea in sexual assault case

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Covert Township police officers has entered a plea in a sexual assault case.

Erich Fritz pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful imprisonment. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed in March and one count of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dropped on June 9.

The victim in the case was riding in her boyfriend’s car when Fritz stopped her boyfriend for drunk driving on July 9, 2016.

Authorities said Fritz dropped off the drunk woman at the Comfort Inn in Paw Paw before locking up the driver at the nearby Van Buren County Jail. He then returned to the hotel after his work shift and sexually assaulted the woman.

Fritz, who is married, had joined the Covert Township police department two months earlier and resigned shortly after the allegations.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

