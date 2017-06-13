Griffins aim to lock up Calder Cup tonight

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for pregame reports live from Van Andel Arena. The game will air live on WXSP at 7 p.m. 24 Hour News 8 will have highlights and live postgame reaction at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If the Grand Rapids Griffins win tonight, they win it all.

The Griffins are facing off against the Syracuse Crunch in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

“We know we’ve got two chances here, but we’re gearing up for tonight and we’re going to try to win it tonight,” Griffins forward Colin Campbell said.

The game is sold out, but there are still some tickets to be found on StubHub — though they range in price from $88 to $229 for a single ticket. If you’re not heading out to the game, you can watch it on TV on WXSP.

With a 3-2 lead in the series, a win tonight would earn the Griffins the Calder Cup. They like their chances. After three games in Syracuse, the series is moving back to the Griffins’ house, where they are undefeated in this postseason. But the Crunch boasted the same thing up until last week.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Griffins defenseman Joe Hicketts said before the game. “We went to Syracuse and they had a great atmosphere. I think it’s just going to continue that kind of trend of atmospheres where it’s going to be fun to play in. It going to be loud and we’re going to be able to feed off the crowd here.”

The Calder Cup Finals return to the Van tonight with Game 6 against the Crunch. GR leads 3-2. Watch @MichiganFirstCU Game Day Preview. pic.twitter.com/RFhEUqwpy9 — GrandRapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) June 13, 2017

If the Griffins lose tonight, the deciding Game 7 would be held at Van Andel on Wednesday.

