Group of teens prepares for ‘The Great Race’





BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of West Michigan teenagers is gearing up to compete in “The Great Race.”

They’ll drive more than 1,300 miles in a vintage car they helped restore.

The Gilmore Collection’s Gilmore Garage Works high school team will cruise from Jacksonville, FL to the Upper Peninsula and finish the race in Traverse City. Their car is from the 1930s.

It’s no small task to complete, and they’ll have to do it all without a cellphone or GPS.

There’s only one female team member on the Gilmore Garage Works team: Madison Gremore. She’s the team navigator for the race and told 24 Hour News 8 she’s headed to the University of Northwestern Ohio to study automotive high performance.

“Less than 2 percent of mechanics in the industry are female, so I think it’s almost to our advantage to be in the automotive industry and be involved with cars,” she said.

WOOD TV8 is a proud sponsor of the Gilmore Garage Works team’s vehicle. The Great Race runs June 24-July 2.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

