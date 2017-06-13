Gunfire hits Enbridge Energy boat; 1 arrested

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man is facing charges after deputies say he drunkenly fired shots that hit a boat carrying two Enbridge Energy workers.

Their watercraft was on the Kalamazoo River near the 800 block of G. Drive North in Emmett Township, south of Battle Creek, when the gunfire happened around 5 p.m. Monday.

Marine deputies tracked down the suspect, a 41-year-old Battle Creek man. Deputies said he was intoxicated and had been firing the weapon along the riverbank without a proper backstop.

The workers aboard the boat were not hurt.

The suspect is being held at the Calhoun County Jail. He faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a firearm in violation of a personal protection order, authorities say.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

