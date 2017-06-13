Join David Carrier at the Classic Car Cruise-In for Yesterdog, 50’s music, and classic cars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There’s a lot to consider when you’re planning for your financial future. The best place to start, is with the certified professionals. We had one of the pros in studio today, our expert David Carrier along with two of his trust funding specialists Eric and Sarah.

Their new Trust Funding Center was created to better serve their clients. The building is just two buildings down from the main office in GR- at 4829 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525- Suite B.

>>> Learn more in the video above!

Classic Car Cruise-In

Wash up your ride and come on out to enjoy some classic cars, good food, and 50’s music. It will be fun for the whole family!

Hosted by the Law Offices of David L. Carrier

When: Friday, August 11, 2017 4-7 PM

Where: 4965 East Beltline Avenue, NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

RSVP: Let us know you’re coming (so we have enough YESTERDOGS!!!!! ).

). Register Here or call (616) 361-8400

