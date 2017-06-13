Just announced: Miller Auditorium’s 2017-18 Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Miller Auditorium is excited to announce its 2017-18 Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight Series. The lineup is packed with both new events and the return of a few patron favorites including Trevor Noah, Canadian Brass Christmas, STOMP, Black Violin and more! The Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight Series rounds out our previously announced Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan Series of Kinky Boots (Oct. 20-22, 2017), The Wizard of Oz (Jan. 5-7, 2018), The Sound of Music (Feb. 9-11, 2018) and Disney’s THE LION KING (April 4-15, 2018). As in seasons past, additional shows will be added to the Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight Series during the season and notifications will be sent through our Miller e-club: www.millerauditorium.com/eclub.

Zhang Financial Broadway season subscriptions are available now and are the best way to receive discounted tickets and priority seating. Subscribers can see all four Broadway shows for as low as $37.25 each and only pay $37.25 per month using a four-month payment plan option. Subscriptions are available now at www.millerauditorium.com/subscribe.

Another way to gain early access and priority seating is to become a Friends of Miller member. With donation levels starting as low as $25, members can purchase priority discounted tickets to any of our Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight events and, depending on donation level, be the first in line for tickets to any of our Broadway shows before they go on sale to the general public. Members will also be notified when a new show is added to the season and have the ability to purchase tickets first, ensuring you get the best seats in the house.

Single ticket on-sale dates will be announced later this summer. Group tickets are available now for all performances by calling (269) 387-2312. Most shows have discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to view a season calendar, visit www.millerauditorium.com or call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.

2017-18 MILLER AUDITORIUM LAKE MICHIGAN MAILERS SPOTLIGHT SERIES:

Dixie’s Tupperware Party: Friday & Saturday, Sept. 22 & 23, 2017 @ 8 p.m.

Trevor Noah: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 @ 8 p.m.

Canadian Brass Christmas: Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 @ 8 p.m.

Brain Candy Live!: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical: Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 @ 7 p.m.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 @ 2 p.m.

STOMP: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m.

CHICAGO: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 @ 7:30 p.m.

Black Violin: Friday, May 4, 2018 @ 8 p.m.

Jeanne Robertson: Saturday, May 5, 2018 @ 8 p.m.

At a Glance:

What: Miller Auditorium’s 2017-18 Lake Michigan Mailers Spotlight Season

When: Broadway subscriptions and group tickets are now available!

Where: All 2017-18 season events take place at Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigaan University.

How: Subscriptions are a great way to save money and select premium seats. To purchase your subscription, visit the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or call (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858. For more information, visit www.millerauditorium.com.

Group discounts are available at (269) 387-2312.

