Kalamazoo Humane Society plans new home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Furry friends in Kalamazoo had an extra wag in their tails on Tuesday. That’s because the Kalamazoo Humane Society announced it has raised $3 million for a new facility.

The Humane Society hopes to break ground on the new facility sometime next spring and open in the fall of 2019, said Aaron Winters, the Kalamazoo Humane Society’s executive director.

The new Crucial Care and Resource Center for Animals will be located in Comstock Township at River Street and the I-94 Business Loop. It will replace the humane society’s current home, which is a converted bridal shop. The new facility will have a high volume spay/neuter clinic, which will allow the center perform up to 20,000 surgeries in a year.

“We’re very excited to go from a fraction of a quarter of an acre to 14.9 acres, which gives us the ability to expand in the future to do other programs as well,” Winters said.

The organization has set a goal is to raise another $1.75 million by the end of the year. The Kalamazoo Humane Society is a nonprofit, which means all gifts are tax-deductible.

