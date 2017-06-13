La-Z-Boy Free Furniture Give-Away is back!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our homes are the biggest investments we make, so the furniture we purchase for our living space is a very important decision.

Getting great furniture starts by choosing a quality place to make those purchases. There’s one name in the home furnishings industry that stands out above them all when it comes to value. La-Z-Boy.

This month, there’s the chance you could get this comfy furniture for….FREE!

We had to check out the La-Z-Boy “Free Furniture Give-Away”. Check out the video above to learn more.

This is the third year of the “Free Furniture” Give-away. In addition, from now through the end of June, La-Z-Boy is offering 10-percent off your purchases. Plus, you don’t have to pay sales tax!

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings in Grand Rapids is on 28th Street, about a mile West of I-96. Find it at 4445 28th street SE.

