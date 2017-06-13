Much-needed rain in West Michigan’s forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you are like most homeowners across West Michigan without a sprinkler system, your lawn is likely brown and crispy because of the lack of rainfall.

It was quite a wet spring until the beginning of May. But whatever surplus rainfall we were able to bank has whittled away in the past 1.5 months.

Grand Rapids is running a precipitation deficit of nearly 4 inches since May; Muskegon is now down 2.5 inches.

A graphic shows where monthly precipitation falls on a baseline of average precipitation. (June 13, 2017)
A map shows the approximate 60-day rainfall deficit. (June 13, 2017)

A map of 48-hour rainfall estimates shows it’s been feast or famine across the region. Central and southern Michigan has been dry while areas across the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin have experienced flooding rains.

A map shows estimated rainfall over the past 48 hours. (June 13, 2017)

The muggy pattern that’s gripped West Michigan will bring a greater risk of storms this week. The good news: It could also bring rain to the area.

A map shows the European model’s seven-day rainfall forecast. (June 13, 2017)

Most of the forecasting models agree it will be a wet week ahead, with an average estimate of 1.5 inches to 2 inches of rain. Of course, storms mean some locations may see a varying amount of rain.

West Michigan is at a slight to marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday through Thursday, according to Bill’s Blog.

The above graph shows predicted weekend rainfall from several forecasting models. (June 13, 2017)

The good news for growers: the wetter pattern may hold through nearly the end of the month.

A map shows the 8-14 day precipitation outlook across the nation. (June 13, 2017)

