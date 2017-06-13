Muskegon Fire Dept. budget to lose nearly $700K

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking at a large budget shortfall, the city of Muskegon will have to slash its fire department’s funding for next year.

City Manager Frank Peterson confirmed that city officials are looking at cutting $689,000 from the fire department’s budget. The move would slim the budget from about $4 million to about $3.3 million — a decrease of about 17 percent.

Peterson said city officials are still working to determine exactly where the cuts will be made.

A public comment session on the matter was scheduled for Tuesday. A final decision should come by made on June 27.

