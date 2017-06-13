Pavement buckles on I-196 ramp in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a minor crash after the pavement on an I-196 off-ramp buckled Tuesday.

It happened on the ramp from the westbound highway to 44th Street SW in Grandville.

As one vehicle approached the buckled pavement, it slowed and was then rear-ended by a second vehicle. There were no reports of injuries.

A Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman told 24 Hour News 8 that the Kent County Road Commission was handling repairs; those were expected to be finished by 8 p.m.

The ramp is open.

