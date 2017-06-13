Sheriff: Driver distracted by phone caused head-on crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a distracted driver from Dowagiac caused a head-on crash that injured a woman.

It happened on Indian Lake Road near School Street in Cass County’s Silver Creek Township, northwest of Dowagiac.

The Cass County sheriff says Bradley K. Richard, 58, was heading north on Indian Lake Road when he became distracted by his cellphone and crossed center line. His car crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by 34-year-old Robert Alan Krukowski Jr., also of Dowagiac.

Krukowski’s passenger, 19-year-old Katerina Suzann Evans of Dowagiac, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if either driver was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

