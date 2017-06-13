US-31 crash injures 2 in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a Zeeland man was seriously injured in a red light crash at US-31 in Holland Township.

It happened at approximately 10:19 a.m. Monday on East Lakewood Boulevard and US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 66-year-old Eldon Vanklompenberg of Zeeland was heading west on Lakewood Boulevard and didn’t stop at a red light, driving into the path of another driver with a green light.

Vanklompenberg was taken to Zeeland Hospital with serious injuries. The second driver, 23-year-old Brett Talley of Zeeland, was taken to another hospital with minor injuries, investigators say.

